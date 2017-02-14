Hardy obit

Elbert “Bert” Eugene Hardy Jr., age 65, passed from this life Monday, February 13, 2017 at his home. He was born in Belle Glade, FL on July 12, 1951 to Gene Hardy Sr. and Helen Ratley.

Mr. Hardy worked as a Senior Project Manager for Construction United Painting. He was a graduate of CHS class of 1969 and a member of the Grace Assembly of God Church.

Mr. Hardy is preceded in death by his daughter; Helen Plumber and one sister; Cherryl Morris.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sharon Sue (Lee) Hardy, two sons; Stephen Hardy of Las Vegas, NV and John Thomas Jr. and wife Joy of Shawnee, KS, one daughter; Ashley Hardy of Chipley, FL, two sisters; Cherry Hall and Julia Gassett and 15 grandchildren; Ryder, Asa, Anthony, Alexis, Alexander, Amber, Austin, Ashton, Acianna, Axxel, Awalei, Addion, Mason, Kyle and Andrea.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend David Hodges officiating. Interment will follow in the Hardy Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley are in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.