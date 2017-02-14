Chipola Homecoming events announced

MARIANNA—This year’s Chipola College Homecoming theme is “Chipola on the Hunt” as the Indians will face the Tallahassee Community College Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola Interim President, invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center.

The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 18.

Homecoming week is Feb. 13-18, and begins with a Building Decoration Contest with judging at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Homecoming Talent Show is Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon in the Cultural Center. Currently-enrolled Chipola students may enter. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best Overall – 1st, 2nd and 3rd; Best Solo, Best Group and Best Band. Performances are limited to 4 minutes.

Homecoming Dress-Up days are: Monday, Feb. 13: Pajama Day; Tuesday, Feb. 14: Camo Day; Wednesday, Feb. 15: Blue & Gold Day (Chipola school colors); Thursday: Throwback Day (wear a Throwback outfit); and Friday: Decade Day (wear an outfit from your favorite decade).

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2314.