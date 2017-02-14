Chipola Homecoming events announced

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

MARIANNA—This year’s Chipola College Homecoming theme is “Chipola on the Hunt” as the Indians will face the Tallahassee Community College Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola Interim President, invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center.

The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 18.

Homecoming week is Feb. 13-18, and begins with a Building Decoration Contest with judging at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Homecoming Talent Show is Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon in the Cultural Center. Currently-enrolled Chipola students may enter.  Cash prizes will be awarded for Best Overall – 1st, 2nd and 3rd; Best Solo, Best Group and Best Band.  Performances are limited to 4 minutes.

Homecoming Dress-Up days are: Monday, Feb. 13: Pajama Day; Tuesday, Feb. 14: Camo Day; Wednesday, Feb. 15: Blue & Gold Day (Chipola school colors); Thursday: Throwback Day (wear a Throwback outfit); and Friday: Decade Day (wear an outfit from your favorite decade).

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2314.

The Chipola College Homecoming Court will be presented during the halftime of the Chipola vs Tallahassee game on Saturday, Feb. 18.  Pictured from left, are: (front) freshman Anna Hassig of Blountstown, freshman Crystal Hernandez of Sneads, sophomore Maddy Christmas of Marianna, sophomore Chessa Goodman of Blountstown, sophomore Cianna Harris of Marianna (back) freshman Dakota Baggett of Sneads, freshman Jaylyn Palmer of Sneads, sophomore Donavan Ebersole of Blountstown, sophomore Teon Long of Marianna and sophomore Tripp Taylor of Blountstown. The Homecoming Queen and Mr. Chipola will be selected from the sophomore candidates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *