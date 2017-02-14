Barkley obit

Mrs. Daisy Lee West Barkley age 88, of Saint Petersburg, Florida and formerly of Graceville, Florida and Old Columbia, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 12, 2017 at the Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Barkley of Tallahassee, FL; a brother, Frank West of Dothan, AL; sister-in-law: Juanita West, St. Petersburg, Florida; two grandchildren: Patrick Jordan of Pinellas Park, Florida and Melody Dorsey of Tallahassee, Florida; two step-grandchildren: Reginald Dickey and Jaris Dickey both of Tallahassee, Florida; four great grandchildren: Patrecia K. Jordan of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Elizabeth A. Jordan, Trevon Jordan and Caniqua McGowan all of Tallahassee, Florida; three great-great grandchildren: Khloe Wallace, Jordyn Smith and Trinity Jordan all of Saint Petersburg, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, February 17, 2017, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be 1 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Saint Paul AME Church, Campbellton, FL.

Interment will follow in the Graceville Community Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.