The Round 1 playoff matchup between Franklin County and host Chipley will begin on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7:00pm central time in the Chipley High School gymnasium. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 5:45 pm for $7. Valid 2016-17 State Series Passes only will be accepted.

1 Ticket per person. Must be present to purchase ticket.