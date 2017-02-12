Kelly Melisha Hood, age 37, of Chipley, Florida passed away February 9, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

She was born July 4, 1979 in Geneva, Alabama.

Kelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Hazel Bottoms, her maternal great-grandmother, Nora Miller, her paternal grandparents, Carl and Eunice Hood and her step-mother, Renny Hood.

Kelly is survived by her mother, Lisa Bottoms Hood of Chipley, FL; her father, Donnie Hood of Bonifay, FL; three sisters, Chelsea Taylor of Bonifay, FL, Lexis Hood of Graceville, FL and Lauren Stafford of Bonifay, FL; uncles and aunts, Steve and Lisa Bottoms of Chipley, FL, Kathy Williams of Birmingham, AL, Jerry Hood, Terry Hood, Carey Hood, Sandra Olsen and Charles Hood all of Bonifay, FL and Wanda Fay Grubbs of Daleville, AL; numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held Sunday 3:00 PM, February 12, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Calvary Baptist Church. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.