Gilstrap obit

Joann Gilstrap, 80, walked on to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, the day of February 11, 2017. Born on March 4, 1936 in Rushville, IN, Joann resided in Orlando, FL for over 50 years and spent the last 30 years in Chipley, FL. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sunny Hills.

Joann spent her professional career as a Pharmacy Technician for K-Mart and retired after 27 years of service. She truly cared for her customers and a great many reciprocated these feelings.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Gilstrap, eldest son Charles E. House ll, parents Bill and Vera Foster, sister, Nancy Kish, and brother, Billy Foster.

Joann is survived by her children, Richard House, Deborah Thumb, and Cheryl Thurlow. Her surviving grandchildren include Kayla House, Kareem House, Meredith Meadows, Stacey Meadows, Matthew Landis, Sarah Knight, Timothy Ketchum, Joshua Stigall, Steven Fillingim, Ruby Smith, and Jason House. Also acknowledging 14 great grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved sisters Linda Holley and Rita Carter Persky.

Funeral services will take place 11A.M. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Hard Labor Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Long officiating. Interment will take place in Hard Labor Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-6P.M. Monday, February 13, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.