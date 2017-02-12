Danny Lee Boop, age 69 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2017 at his residence.

Danny was born on January 29, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to Virgil and Mable (Bellinger) Boop. He served in the United States Army and worked as a machinist. He had lived in the panhandle for 20 years since coming from Ohio, and was a member of Sunny Hills Baptist Church in Sunny Hills, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Virgil and Mable Boop; sister: Sandy Stapleton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Sue Boop of Chipley, Florida; son: Lynn Boop and wife Stephanie of Panama City, Florida; daughter: Lori Pyper and husband Peter Jefferson City, Tennessee; two sisters: Marcy Fisher of Cridersville, Ohio, Gloria Burden and husband Skip of Bourbon, Missouri; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 4P.M. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Sunny Hills First Baptist Church in Sunny Hill, Florida with Rev. Tim Long officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Tallahassee National Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.