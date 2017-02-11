Chipley to host District Concert Band Assessment

Chipley High School is the place to hear great music-making on March 9 and 10 as the music department hosts the annual Florida Bandmasters Association District 2 North Concert Band Music Performance Assessment. Twenty-three bands from 19 schools in the surrounding counties will be performing on stage at CHS.

The Music performance Assessment process is administered by the Florida Bandmasters Association as a learning and assessment tool to help our state’s band programs with professional feedback and evaluation. Many school districts have adopted the MPA as a major portion of band students’ Subject Area Exam. Each band’s performance on stage is evaluated in the areas of Performance Fundamentals, Technical Preparation, and Musical Effect by three state-certified adjudicators.  Following the stage performance, each band moves to the Sight-reading room where they are evaluated on their ability to perform a march and an overture that they have never seen before. The judges in each area rate each band’s performance on a 5-point scale ranging from “Superior” to “Poor”.

The event is free and open to the public.  All performances will take place in the CHS Auditorium at the back of the school campus on Brickyard Road. For more information, contact the Chipley Band Office at 638-6100, ext.525.

Thursday, March 9, 2017

12:30PM         Vernon HS Concert Band

1:00PM           Walton MS 8th Grade Concert Band

1:30PM           Roulhac MS Concert Band

2:00PM           North Bay Haven Charter Academy Concert Band

2:45PM           Emerald Coast Middle School Symphonic Band

3:15PM           Walton MS 7th Grade Concert Band

4:00PM           Roulhac MS Wind Ensemble Band

4:30PM           Merritt Brown MS Concert Band

5:00PM           Paxton School Concert Band

6:30PM           South Walton HS Concert Band

7:00PM           Chipley HS Symphonic Band

7:30PM           Holmes County HS Concert Band

8:00PM           Marianna HS Symphonic Band

 

Friday, March 10, 2017

10:00AM         Jinks MS Emerald Band

10:30AM         Everitt MS Concert Band

11:00AM         Marianna MS Wind Ensemble

11:45AM         Bozeman MS Concert Band

1:00PM           Cottondale HS Symphonic Winds

1:30PM           Sneads HS Concert Band

2:00PM           Freeport HS Concert Band

2:45PM           Walton HS Symphonic Band

3:30PM           North Bay Haven Charter Academy Symphonic Band

4:00PM           Bozeman HS Symphonic Band

