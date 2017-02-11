Blighton obit

Larry Leroy Blighton, 72, of Alford died Friday, February 10, 2017 at his residence.

Larry was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He served in the US Army, retired from Blighton Construction Co., member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was a past member of the Elks Club. Mr. Blighton loved race cars, mechanicing, fishing and carpentry.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ethel Yon Blighton, and a brother, Roy Calvin Blighton.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Blighton of Alford; five sons, Clifford Blighton and wife, Betty of Greenwood, Gordon Blighton and wife, Stefanie of VA, Larry L. Blighton, Jr. and wife, Angela of San Diego, CA, William Blighton and wife, Crystal of Waianae, HI, Steven Blighton of Greenwood; three daughters, Christina Jeter and husband, Thomas of Greenwood, Christy Kelley and husband, Jason of Kynesville, Shannon Young of Marianna; two sisters, Sylvia Mercer and husband, Harold of Dellwood, Sandra Tyus and husband, Ed of Grand Ridge; 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. Mark Fejes officiating. Interment will follow in Kent Cemetery near Alford with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Sneads American Legion Post 241 will give military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.