Truett obit

Mrs. Mable Grace Parker Truett, age 81, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 8, 2017 at Signature Health of North Florida in Graceville, Florida.

She was born July 25, 1935 in Midland City, Alabama to the late Robert Lee Parker and Susie Holloway Parker.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Truett was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Lewis Truett; one daughter, Susie Joanne Truett; one son, Elvin Danny Truett; several siblings.

Mrs. Truett is survived by five sons, Gerald Truett and wife Vera, Rickey Truett, Joey Truett, Michael Truettt and wife Leigh Ann and Roger Truett all of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Audrey Hargrave and husband Wesley of Bonifay, FL and Cindy Skipper and husband Lamar of Malone, FL; six siblings, Donald, Hazel, Sue, Pat, Julia, Judy; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randall Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends from 5-7PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.