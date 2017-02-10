Streets obit

Minister David E. Streets, 78, of Marianna went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in Marianna.

He was a native of Cypress, Florida and a member of Haven Rest Church of Restoration, Marianna, FL.

Minister Godwin leaves to cherish his precious memories four daughters: Priscilla Godwin, Helen Johns (Gary), Pamela Godwin and Lillie Godwin all of Marianna, Florida; sons: David Godwin, Jr. and Tony Godwin; twenty-two grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; eleven sisters: Saffronia G. Arline, Jacksonville, Florida, Mandy G. Smarts, Bartow, Florida, Jackie G. Lord, Dover, Delaware, Dorothy G. Helen, Mary G. Williams (Billy), and Diane G. Jackson all of Blountstown, Florida, Vivian G. Black of Bristol, Florida, Clara M. Roulach of Quincy, Florida, Louise Steele (Derek) of Tallahassee, Florida, Jackie D. Holton (Marcus) of Tallahassee, Florida and Helen Lewis of Panama City, Florida; five brothers: Johnny B. Godwin (Rose) Bartow, Florida, Pretis J. Godwin, Jr. (Rose) of Lakeland, Florida, Mizell Godwin (Renee), Orlando, Florida, Derit Godwin (Toretha), Marianna, Florida and Paul E. Johnson (Jeannette) of Quincy, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will Friday, February 10, 2017, 3-7 PM, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be 2PM, Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Community Cemetery, Marianna, FL, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.