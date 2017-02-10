Pelham obit

Rickey D. Pelham, 54 of Dothan, AL formerly of Graceville, FL passed away Monday, February 6, 2017.

Rickey was born Graceville on January 7, 1968 to the late Harry and Bonnie Corbin Pelham. He was a brick mason for many years.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home.

Rickey is survived by five children Garrett Pelham, Harry Pelham, Bridgett Pelham, Bonnie Pelham, Cody Saturley; two brothers Larry “Mick” Pelham, Danny Pelham; sister Bonnie Davis; 4 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.