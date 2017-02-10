McFayden obit

Mathel Ann McFayden, age 80 of Chipley, passed from this life on February 8, 2017 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley.

Mathel was born on April 23, 1936 in Bonifay, Florida to Nelson Lamar Long and Nancy (Pitts) Long.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas McFayden of Chipley, Florida; three sons: Michael McFayden of Wrightwood, Georgia, Richard McFayden of Chipley, Florida, Timothy McFayden of San Bernidino, California; two daughters: Patricia McFayden of Chipley, Florida, Marsha McFayden of California; one sister: Vivian Barfield of Alabama; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.