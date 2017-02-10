Chipola College News

CHIPOLA’S EBERSOLE RECEIVES CHAMPION OF SERVICE AWARD

MARIANNA—Chipola College sophomore Donovan Ebersole of Blountstown was presented Volunteer Florida’s Champion of Service Award by Florida Governor Rick Scott at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the Governor’s Mansion.

Ebersole is a first generation college student majoring in Mathematics at Chipola. He plans to continue his education in Mathematics or Physics at an area college or university. Ebersole is the son of Sarai and Kevin Ebersole of Blountstown.

The Blountstown native found a perfect fit at Chipola’s Academic Center of Excellence where he tutors students needing extra help. From his first day on campus, he had a network of friends so the transition from high school to college was seamless. Ebersole says, “I love Chipola because the faculty focuses on students. It doesn’t matter your background or where you are in the class, top or bottom, they help you tremendously so you can really connect with the professors and material.”

Ebersole was named a Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar in 2016. He also is a member of the All-Florida Academic First Team. A portrait of Ebersole hangs on Chipola’s Academic Wall of Honor.

Ebersole coordinated the first annual Science Day at Chipola for area high school students. In partnership with the Science Club and Honors Club, local high students were invited to learn fun aspects of science while exploring careers in science. As co-coordinator of the event, Ebersole raised money, arranged for speakers, and directed the day’s events for 75 area students.

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS Cashore Marionettes

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present the Cashore Marionettes, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement, the internationally-acclaimed Cashore Marionettes will present a show for all ages. Their moving and humorous performances have astounded audiences in Europe, the Far East and across North America. Through virtuoso manipulation, music and theatrical illusion, the vignettes presented in Simple Gifts provide an entertaining vision of what it is to be human. Learn more at www.cashoremarionettes.com.

Tickets—$20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under—are available at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the Box Office. Tickets may be available at the door one hour before the show. Call 718-2420.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR CHIPOLA’S HELLO DOLLY FEB. 22-26

MARIANNA—Tickets are on sale for the Chipola College Theater production of the hit musical “Hello Dolly,” which runs Feb. 22-26.

Chipola’s adaptation of the 1964 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical tells the story of Dolly Levi, a New York matchmaker who arranges things like furniture, daffodils and lives. A widow, she has found herself in love with a “half-a-millionaire” named Horance Vandergelder. She weaves a web of romantic complications involving his two clerks, a pretty milliner and her assistant. Eventually, all is sorted out, and everyone ends up with the right person.

Shows are nightly, Wednesday through Saturday, at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—are available online at www.chipola.edu and in the Center for the Arts Box Office. Chipola students and employees get free tickets with ID.

A special Sunday Brunch is available for the Feb. 26 show. Cost is $25 for ACT Fund members and $30 for non-members. Price includes brunch and show tickets.

Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.

The cast includes: Gabriela Merz as Mrs. Dolly Levi, Darby Benjamin as Ernestina, Destin Dawson as Ambrose Kemper, Keith Watford as Horace Vandergelder, Sarah Liffick as Ermengarde, Zac West as Cornelius Hackl, Saylor Novonglosky as Barnaby Tucker, Grace Wallace as Minnie Fay, Dianna Floyd as Irene Malloy, Ashleigh Braswell as Mrs. Rose, Colton Day as Rudolph Reisenweber, Anthony Severson as Stanley.

The ensemble includes: Karissa Mercer, Oliva Wester, Sarah Beth Yoder, Madyson Hendrix, Angela Jones, Jamie Gibson, Karen Redman, Nicole Morse, Caroline King, Stephanie King, Jennifer Bernier, Elizabeth Bennett, Stephanie Mitchell, Grace Rossou, Cheyenne Cobart, Katelyn Cannady, Sydney Jansen, Bethany Schneider, Jamie Sory, Venus Boyd, Jaylyn Palmer, Calen Masai, Victoria Kanesm, Jill Berquist, Hannah Ahalaseh and Breeanna Bennet.

The children’s ensemble includes: Victoria Kanes, Anna Barber, Emilyann Raoulhac, Kodibeth Bates, Alec Griffin, Catherine Lewis,Addison Hussey, Madelin Garcia, Emily Rezek, Willa Wester, Chandler King, Alana Kerr and Keegan Bernier.

Visit the Box Office in person, online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice, or phone 850-718-2420.

TEACHER WORKSHOP SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—The Chipola Future Educators Club will host its Tenth Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, March. 4, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.

Future educators currently enrolled at Chipola with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include various sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers.

Guest sessions will include: Developing Unique and Effective Student Driven Math Lessons (K-12) — Presented by 2017 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Jessica Solano; You Want Me To Stick That Quotation Where? (6-12) — Dr. Rachel West; “A Man of Wax” – Teaching Shakespeare Using the Tableau (9-12) — Kurt McInnis; Cinch Up Your Classroom Technology (K-5) — Megan Russel; Population Education: Hands On Science in a Social Perspective (K-5) and (6-12) — Dr. Amanda Clark; and Integrating Technology While Fostering the 4 C’s (6-12) — Jennifer Kincaid.

Other sessions include: I Love You Just The Way You Are (K-6); Space: The Final Frontier (3-5); Science In A Snap (K-2); Math Behind TV Commercials (6-8); Survival Guide to Classroom Management (K-6); Numbers with Abraham Lincoln (K-2); All Aboard to the Cooperation Station (K-6).

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m. RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend is a hit

MARIANNA—Dozens of former Chipola College players turned out for the annual Baseball Alumni Weekend. Members of the 2007 Chipola National Championship team reunited as well as players from the 1965, 1966 and 1967 teams.

Tyler Flowers, starting catcher for the Atlanta Braves, was the headliner for the event. Flowers said, “It was good to get together with old friends to see how they’ve progressed in their lives and with their families.” When asked how Chipola helped prepare him for the big leagues, Flowers said, “Coach Johnson laid the foundation with work ethic and mental toughness, and all in all making us better people as well as players. The Chipola baseball program is very well known and second to none.”

Johnson was honored with a framed jersey marking his 700th career win which he picked up last season.

CHIPOLA BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM IS FEB. 17

The Chipola College Black History Month Celebration is set for Friday, Feb. 17, in the Cultural Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Jackie Dudley, BSU President, Region 1 Director will preside over the meeting along with Dr. Willie Spires, BSU adviser. The program will feature performances by the Riverside Elementary Chorus, the Jackson County Omega Lamplighters, and a musical selections by Trish Brannon and Jasmine Sorey. The guest Speaker is Janice Lucas who will address the theme of the program, “Celebrating African American History and Its Role in Psychological Liberation.

For information, call Linda Morales at 718-2319.

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING EVENTS ANNOUNCED

MARIANNA—This year’s Chipola College Homecoming theme is “Chipola on the Hunt” as the Indians will face the Tallahassee Community College Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola Interim President, invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center.

The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 18.

Introduction of candidates for Homecoming is Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in the Cafeteria. Voting will be on Feb. 8-9. The court will be posted by 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

Homecoming week is Feb. 13-18, and begins with a Building Decoration Contest with judging at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Homecoming Talent Show is Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon in the Cultural Center. Currently-enrolled Chipola students may enter. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best Overall – 1st, 2nd and 3rd; Best Solo, Best Group and Best Band. Performances are limited to 4 minutes.

Homecoming Dress-Up days are: Monday, Feb. 13: Pajama Day; Tuesday, Feb. 14: Camo Day; Wednesday, Feb. 15: Blue & Gold Day (Chipola school colors); Thursday: Throwback Day (wear a Throwback outfit); and Friday: Decade Day (wear an outfit from your favorite decade).

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2314.

WEST’S ‘ART OF COSTUMING’ ON DISPLAY AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Center for the Arts gallery will present Zac West’s “The Art of Costuming,” Feb. 16-April 2. West is Chipola theatre’s guest costume designer for the production of Hello Dolly which opens Feb. 26.

Patrons will remember West’s extraordinary work with Chipola’s productions of The Wizard Of Oz and The Addams Family. This exhibit provides a rare opportunity to see the costume creative process from the conception to the finished product. Costumes from all three productions will be on exhibit from February 16–April 2.

CHIPOLA FUTURE EDUCATORS WIN AT STATE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club won awards in every major category at the recent Florida Future Educators of America (FFEA) State Competition.

Four students—Savannah Shelley, Cheyenne Welch, Jacea McWaters, and Courtney Harrell—attended, along with Dr. Amanda Clark.

Chipola students placed in the following competitions: Courtney Harrell, 2nd in Essay; Cheyenne Welch, 1st in Speech; Savannah Shelley, 1st in Lesson Plan. The Chipola team also placed first in both the Public Service Announcement and Display Competitions.

CLARK IS TOP CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE

Amanda Clark has been selected the Chipola College Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional Award of the month for February. Clark is a Biology Instructor and has worked at the college since 2013.

FIRST COMMERCE TALKS ID PROTECTION AT CHIPOLA

Chuck Hudson, First Commerce Credit Union County Executive, recently presented an Identity Protection workshop for students in a Chipola College Macroeconomics class.

CHIPOLA TO HOST TALLAHASSEE FOR HOMECOMING FEB. 18

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Tallahassee for Homecoming Saturday, Feb. 18. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola Interim President, invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center. The men’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 18.

The Lady Indians (21-3, 5-3) scored a 61-43 win over Northwest on Feb. 7. Danielle Garven had 17 points and 9 rebounds. Tiera Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sydnee McDonald had 11 points. Raven Baker-Northcross had 10 points.

Chipola recorded a big 82-59 win at Pensacola on Feb. 4. Tiera Phillips led Chipola with 23 points and 7 rebounds. Raven Baker-Northcross had 19 points. Danielle Garven and Barbara Johnson scored 12 points apiece. Naomi House added 10.

Chipola fell to Tallahassee, 83-73, on Jan. 31. Sydnee McDonald led Chipola with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Baker-Northcross scored 16. Garven scored 11. Nana Sule scored 10.

The Lady Indians lost a tough-fought home battle to Gulf Coast, 78-73, on Jan. 24. Phillips led with 19 points. Raven Baker-Northcross had 15. Johnson and McDonald each had 14 points and 6 rebounds. Garven had 11 points and 6 rebounds.

The Conference standings as of Feb. 8, are: Gulf Coast (6-1), Tallahassee is (5-3), Chipola (5-3), Pensacola (2-5) and Northwest (1-7).

The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Tallahassee (2), Chipola (3), Pensacola (6) and Northwest (7). Chipola is fourth in the National Poll. Gulf Coast is second behind Odessa.

The Indians slipped to (19-7, 3-5) with a 94-84 loss to Northwest on Feb. 7. Jamall Gregory led Chipola with 23 points. Cedric Wright had 15. Eric Cobb had 13. Eric Turner had 11.

Chipola lost a 73-72 overtime battle with Pensacola on Feb. 4. Jashire Hardnett led the Indians with 22 points. Cedric Wright had 22 points. Chipola trailed 32-25 at the half but Hardnett tied the game with one tick left in regulation. He also had a shot to win the overtime period but it fell short.

Chipola scored a big 86-78 win over Tallahassee. Eric Cobb had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jashire Hardnett had 20 points and 5 rebounds. Jamall Gregory had 15 points. Eric Turner added 12.

The Indians scored an 86-75 win over Gulf Coast on Jan. 24. Mohamed Touray led Chipola with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Carter Skaggs had 13. Cedric Wright scored 11. Shamarkus Kennedy had 10. Chipola trailed 44-34 at the half but outscored the Commodores 52-31 in the second period.

The league standings as of Feb. 8, are: Northwest (8-0), Tallahassee (5-3), Chipola (3-5), Pensacola (2-5), Gulf Coast (1-6). Chipola is the ninth-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Northwest is first and Tallahassee is third.

All games are broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games are streamed and archived on www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL TOPS STATE POLL WITH TOP PLAYER

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians are the top-ranked softball team in the FCSAA Region 8 Coaches Poll released Feb. 7.

Freshman DP Alexis Grampp of Chattanooga, Tenn., is the NJCAA Region 8 Softball Player of the Week. She Batted .467 (7-for-15) with eight runs scored, one double, three home runs, six RBIs and four stolen bases in five games during the voting period. Grampp helped lead Chipola to a 5-0 record in Texas, including wins over NJCAA No. 9 San Jacinto, No. 12 Galveston and Blinn. She hit safely and scored in four of the five games, most notably 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs vs. Galveston and 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of solo home runs vs. Blinn.

The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record. They came as close as a team could come to winning a second straight NJCAA National Championship which they won in 2015. Butler proved too much for Chipola, holding off the Lady Indians 4-2 in the title game of the national tournament.

Chipola captured the 2016 FCSAA State Championship with a 6-2 win over Florida SouthWestern in the title game of the NJCAA District/FCSAA State Softball Tournament on May 1, 2016.

Lady Indians Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year five times in 12 years at Chipola. She also picked up her 500th win last season. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband Jimmy Hendrix lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.