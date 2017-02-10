Brewer obit

Virginia Louise Long Brewer, 90 of Graceville passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Graveside service was held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directed.

Mrs. Brewer a retired telephone operator was born in Orleans, Massachusetts, living in Graceville area for over 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband SSG John Richard Brewer.

She is survived by two nieces Christine Contonio, Kathleen Crocket, nephews Robert Long; life long friends Mary Ann McMillan and husband the late Andy McMillan; her daughter Robin Lynn Wakefield and husband Alan; their children Alan Scott and Matthew, Graceville, FL; her son Andrew J. McMillan and wife Marsha and their children John, Andrea and Lindsay, Brooksville, FL.