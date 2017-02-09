Goodson obit

McCoy Goodson, 83, of Marianna died Tuesday, February, 7, 2017 at his residence.

He was a native of Opp, AL., served four years in the U.S. Army, with an active tour of duty during the Korean Conflict. McCoy was the Maintenance Supervisor at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys for more than 43 years. He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching them play sports. He attended Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna for many years.

McCoy was preceded in death by his parents, N.H. and Esther Thomas Goodson; three brothers, Paul, Wayne, and Donald Goodson.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wilma C. Goodson; two sons, Stacey Goodson and wife, DeeDee all of Marianna, Steven Goodson of Tallahassee; one daughter, Steffani Barber and husband, Duane; two brothers, Tim Goodson, James Goodson; one sister, Evelyn Ward; four grandchildren, Sydnee Goodson, Blake Barber, Bowen Barber and Brooks Barber all of Marianna.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Roland Rabon officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.