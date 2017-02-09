D’Aboy obit

Mr. David Curtis D’Aboy, age 83, of Westville, Florida died peacefully at home on February 7, 2017.

He was born January 8, 1934 in Springfield, Illinois to the late Emilo D’Aboy and Helen Virginia Tate D’Aboy.

In addition to his parents, Mr. D’Aboy was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin Beall and a sister, Natalie Vasquez.

David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marlene Marie D’Aboy of Westville, FL; five children, Debbie Lake of Phenix City, AL, Virginia Cluck of Phenix City, AL, Curtis D’Aboy of AK, Sharon Castro of Pensacola, FL, James Blevins of Westville, FL; one brother, John E. D’Aboy of Olympia, WA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.