CHS presents “Footloose the Musical”

Chipley High School is preparing for their annual spring production: Footloose the Musical. The vocal and theatre students have been working incredibly hard to put together a performance that our community will love! This May, come join us to see a story that you already know and love, as well as a night filled with music, laughter, and best of all, dancing. Our shows will be May 2nd & 4th at 7:00 PM. Admission will be $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students. Tickets will be sold at the door as well as in the Chipley High School front office one week prior to opening night. For any further information please contact Kristi Hinson at 850-638-6100 ext. 615 or at kristi.hinson@wcsdschools.com.

