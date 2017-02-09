Carter obit

Jimmie Ray Carter, age 77 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2017 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley.

Jimmie Ray was born on May 6, 1939 in Wausau, Florida to John Tanner Carter and Lottie Lee (Mercer) Carter. He was a lifelong resident of Washington County and worked in Construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Lottie Carter; son: Jachob Tanner Carter; brother: John Elmer Carter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Margie Carter of Chipley, Florida; three daughters: Debbie Driscoll and husband Richard of Bonifay, Florida, Theresa Peel of Lynn Haven, Florida, Kim Powell and husband Andy of Chipley, Florida; two brothers: Joe Shirley Carter of Wausau, Florida, Tommy Carter and wife Vickie of Wausau, Florida; two sisters: Jewell Lee Cook of Wausau, Florida, Jacquelyn Carter of Atlanta, Georgia; eight grandchildren: Chesney Ard, Vann Driscoll, Troy Driscoll, Samantha Crane, Hannah Peel, Jessica Harris, Cassidy Harris, Alex Harris; four great grandchildren: Zayla Ard, Mason Ard, Emma Ard, Allison Hobby.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Friday, February 10, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wausau, Florid. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley.