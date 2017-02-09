BCF students attend Apologetics Conference

Each year, students from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are given the opportunity to attend the annual Defend the Faith Apologetics Conference at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS) and earn college credit. The students were accompanied by BCF Professor of Theology and Philosophy Mark Rathel.

Seven students attended the premier apologetics conference which featured plenary session experts including Craig Hazen (Resurrection), James Walker (Cults), Sean McDowell (Dangers of Tolerance) and Abdhu Murray, a former Muslim. The powerful plenary sessions were complemented with informative break-out seminars with topic discussions on Science and Christianity, Islam, the Problem of Evil, and Defending Christian Moral Values in the Public Arena. Rathel led one of the break-out sessions that dealt with the Exclusivity of Salvation in Christ and Textual Reliability of the New Testament.

In addition to hearing from such prominent presenters, BCF students were able to network with other theologically minded students from numerous academic institutions and explore the possibility of graduate studies. According to students, a significant highpoint of attending the conference was experiencing the New Orleans culture and Cajun cuisine.

For more information on future classes and conferences, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.