BCF Bistro brings new dining options

The King’s Cup Coffee Shop and Bistro at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has served specialty coffees, teas, and pastries for several years now in the Student Center. Just recently, the coffee shop expanded its menu by incorporating some appetizing hot food items to accommodate students’ schedules as well as provide additional options for the community.

“The Bistro” features new menu items such as the BCF Burger, melts, hot dogs, and a variety of Philly-style sandwiches. The expanded hot food options available on campus includes pizza, which can be purchased by the slice or whole, nachos, French fries and tater tots. In addition to lunch and dinner items, the King’s Cup Coffee Shop and Bistro will also serve an improved breakfast menu including bagels, biscuits, muffins, scones, and cinnamon rolls. All of the new items are available in conjunction with the large selection of specialty coffees and teas.

Whether guest want to enjoy a snack with the gorgeous view of Lake Albert, or carry on conversations with friends, The King’s Cup Coffee Shop and Bistro is the perfect place to relax on the campus of The Baptist College of Florida. The King’s Cup will be open Monday through Friday beginning at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 11:00 p.m. except on Wednesday nights when the shop will close at 4:30 p.m. The King’s Cup has expanded the weekend schedule, as they are now open on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Bistro grill items will be available each day beginning at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 9:00 p.m. The King’s Cup Coffee Shop and Bistro is closed during chapel service hours, Monday – Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

For more information about the King’s Cup Coffee Shop and Bistro, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 547 or 850-263-3261 ext. 547.