Dean arrested in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the apprehension of a suspect that had absconded from Escambia County.

Arrested was: Jarvis Anwar Dean, 20 Years Old of Pensacola, Fl

Charges:

-Fleeing & Eluding LEO Felony

-Driving While License suspended (habitual) Felony

-Obstruction of Justice w/violence Misdemeanor

-Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams Misdemeanor

-Violation of Probation Felony

Dean was arrested after deputies attempted to stop him on Hwy 79 at approximately 2:30 am on Saturday morning. Dean attempted to flee apprehension at one point and left the roadway striking a small tree and damaging his vehicle. Deputies then trapped Dean on a dead end road where he fled on foot. The suspect then jumped into Blue Lake but a short time later surrendered to deputies.

Sheriff Crews states, “This was a well-executed apprehension and I commend these deputies on a job well done. We do not want this guy in our county.”

