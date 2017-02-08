4th graders make dish gardens

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Tuesday, February 7th was a blustery day out on the playground behind Kate Smith Elementary School. Nevertheless, seventy-six fourth graders and Chipley Garden Club enjoyed some time making succulent dish gardens for the 2017 Washington County 4-H Youth Fair.

Chipley Garden Club’s Youth Chairman Linda Pigott talked with the children about how to take care of succulents – they don’t need a lot of water, are very easy to grow, and they love sunshine. The children were supplied with a sample dish garden before beginning their gardening adventure. All the materials and supplies – a variety of succulents, containers, soil, rocks and pebbles, and even a “critter” – were supplied free of charge. Garden club members assisted the students as needed.

County Extension Director/4-H Agent Julie Dillard stated, “The children will take care of their dish gardens and enter them in the Youth Fair later this year. They already look like winners to me!”

Club President Debbie Mitchell remarked, “Working with the students at Kate Smith Elementary is one of the garden club’s favorite activities. The kids get so excited when they hear we’re coming! Everyone got a bit sandblasted today, but it was still a lot of fun and educational!”

If you are interested in learning more about Chipley Garden Club’s activities or projects, please call Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.