Lenoir obit

Mrs. Lillie Mae Lenoir, age 90, of Ebro, Florida passed away February 6, 2017 at her home.

She was born May 19, 1926 in West Bay, Florida to the late Lenox Sunday and Savannah Qualls Sunday.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Holley and Allen Lenoir.

Lillie Mae is survived by one son, Leamon Holley of Ebro, FL; one daughter, Linda Morrell of Alford, FL; one brother, James Sunday of Palatka, FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.