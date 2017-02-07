Dunn opposes federal overreach in local school systems

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) voted to overturn two harmful Department of Education regulations that expand the federal government’s role in education. The House passed H.J. Res. 57 and 58, measures to overturn government regulations under the Congressional Review Act.

“Local education is best controlled at the local level. What works best for a student in Florida might be completely different than what works best for a student in Los Angeles or New York,” said Dr. Dunn. “These regulations are an inappropriate executive overreach into local decision-making and flexibility, and I’m glad we acted to roll them back.”

H.J. Res. 57 removes an Obama regulation that severely limited states’ flexibility in determining their own accountability requirements as set out in the Every Student Succeeds Act, itself an unlawful overreach from the Secretary of Education. H.J. Res. 58 removes a rule that would substantially increase the federal government’s involvement in teacher preparation, which could deter educators from pursuing careers educating some of the nation’s most vulnerable students.

“Parents and teachers know better than the federal government when it comes to education,” added Dr. Dunn.

If passed by both houses and signed by the president, Congressional Review Act resolutions overturn Executive Branch rulemakings and prevent the Executive Branch from issuing substantially similar rules in the future.