BCF offers “A Touch of Class”

Each spring, faculty, staff and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville look forward to the annual formal event, “An Evening of Class” hosted by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM). As a prerequisite for attending the formal dinner, students are required to attend three etiquette classes that outline foundational etiquette concepts essential for formal, business, and black-tie optional events.

This year’s “A Touch of Class” etiquette courses will cover topics such as general etiquette, formal dress and attire, and formal dining. The classes will be offered February 17, March 3, and April 21, at 10:00 a.m. in the Mills Center. Students who have missed one or more of the etiquette classes are able to make up the missed session(s) by viewing a video of the class in its entirety available on MyBCF. The third formal event, “An Evening of Class” will be held on Thursday, April 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center.

According to BCM Director Jonah Powers, “This event is special to me because I saw it from its birth. Now as we approach its third anniversary, I am very excited to see it through as it is my last semester as Director of BCM. I am beyond thankful to all who have donated their time and resources to make this event happen for the past several years, and I am enthusiastic about this year’s outcome.”

The featured speaker for this year’s formal event will be nationally recognized college football coach Tommy Bowden. Bowden served as a college football coach for over 32 years and held positions at prominent schools including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Duke, Tulane and Clemson. Bowden was a National Coach of the Year finalist and a two-time Conference Coach of the Year. Bowden has been extensively involved in The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and is a lifelong Southern Baptist.

For more information on “An Evening of Class” or to learn about other upcoming student life events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 557 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.