Smith obit

Mary M. Smith, age 94, passed from this life on February 5, 2017 at her residence.

Mary was born on May 16, 1922 in Leonia, Florida to the late Daniel Thomas McKinna and Francis (Spears) McKinna. She attended Leonia Baptist Church.

She was preceded in by her parents; husband: James E. Smith; three brothers: William C. McKinna, Marvin Monroe McKinna, Dewey George McKinna; sister: Mildred Morrison.

She is survived by her daughter: Pamela C. Anderson of Westville, Florida; son: Allen Collins of Lockport, Louisiana; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.

Graveside funeral service will be held 2P.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Leonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Leonia, Florida with Rev. Ernie Gray officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.