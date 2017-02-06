Shumaker obit

Daniel Eric Shumaker, age 57, died on Friday, Feb. 03, 2017, of a pulmonary embolism at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Danny was born August 25, 1959 in Dewitt Army Hospital, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He worked with troubled youth at Anneewakkee Treatment Center for Emotionally Disturbed Youth in Carrabelle, Florida. Sergeant Shumaker served honorably as chemical weapon specialist and chaplain’s assistant in the United States Army. He did tours in South Korea, Fort Rucker, and Fort Hood and he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal. Sgt. Shumaker was the distinguished honor graduate of his class at the United States Army Chaplain Center and School in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Officer Shumaker retired from the Florida Department of Corrections working at Holmes Correctional Institute as a corrections officer. Danny spent his retirement years as a political activist for the Libertarian Party and was a delegate for the 2016 Libertarian Party Convention. Brother Daniel E. Shumaker was a member in good standing of the Masonic Lodge # 142 in Parker, Florida.

He is survived by his mother, Jane Shumaker of Chipley; his oldest brother, David Shumaker of Mobile Alabama; his sister, Dawn Shumaker Smith, and brother-in-law, Lee Smith of Pensacola, Florida; his youngest brother, Tim Shumaker of Chipley. He is also survived by his son, Andrew Shumaker of Panama City and his daughter Alethia Shumaker of Panama City. Danny has one nephew, Paul Mims and four nieces, Rebecca Eidt, Priscilla Colwell-Mims, Brittanny Shumaker, and Tabitha Shumaker. Danny is great uncle to four great-nephews and one great niece. Danny is also survived by two aunts, one uncle and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, William and Mollie Shumaker of Chipley Florida and Arnold and Juanita Reynolds of Fairview, West Virginia. He is also preceded by his father, William E. Shumaker of Chipley, his sister Rebekah Jane Shumaker, and his son Joshua Travis Shumaker.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Obert Funeral Home Chapel, Jeremy Sigle, minister at University Church of Christ in Mobile will officiate. Family will receive friends at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Contributions in memory of Danny may be made to the Libertarian Party, 1444 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 www.LP.org or The National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 www.NRA.org

Arrangements are under the direction of Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida.