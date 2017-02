The City of Chipley will be issuing a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” due to a water main break on West Blvd. The area affected will be on West Blvd. from Hwy. 90 to South Blvd. All customers affected are being notified via doorknockers. Once repairs are completed and water is restored a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be in effect until passing lab results are received. Any questions, please call Public Works at 850-638-6346.

