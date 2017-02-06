Beachem obit

Mrs. Twynette Linda Ponds Beachem age 55, of Panama City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 5th at the Gulf Coast Community Hospital in Panama City, FL.

She was a native of Jackson County, a member of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, Panama City, FL and employed with WMBB TV.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Beachem; her son, Jeremy Ponds; her loving and devoted mother, Elizabeth Hall Ponds; brothers: Lawrence Ponds, Jr., and Eugene Cooper; stepchildren: Malcom Beachem, Teresa Beachem, Daniya Beachem and Nikia Beachem all of Panama City, FL; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will Friday, February 10, 2017, 12 Noon until funeral time at 2:00 PM, at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, Panama City, FL.

Interment will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.