Arrest made following burglary investigation

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the successful results of a multi-burglary investigation. The end results of these investigations are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication on the personnel assigned to these cases. An arrest was made and a large amount of stolen property was recovered. There are multiple suspects still at large.

Arrested was:

Robert James Cook 29 yoa of Rock Hill Church Road Chipley, Fl

3 counts of Grand Theft

5 counts of Grand Theft of Firearms

1 count Carry Concealed Weapon

1 count of Carrying Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Suspects still at large:

Lillian Nichole Street 29 yoa of Howard Road Caryville, Fl

Grand Theft Auto (Vehicle has been recovered)

Tiffany Cherise Bowling 33 yoa of Ike Road Chipley, Fl

Grand Theft

Grand Theft Firearm

Issac Noss 36 yoa Ike Drive Chipley, Fl

4 counts of Theft of a Firearm

3 counts of Theft

Some of the stolen property recovered was firearms, ammunition, T.V.’s, computers, camera equipment, chainsaws, golf clubs and vehicles. Sheriff Kevin Crews states that, “These burglaries and thefts occured at the houses of honest, hardworking people who worked hard for their property. Our investigators and deputies worked timelessly to develop suspects and make an arrest; in turn recover the stolen property so that it could be returned to the rightful owners.”

Several suspects are still being sought in this case and we need the communities help with information that could lead to their apprehension. If you have any information contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 638-6111 or anonymous at 638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.