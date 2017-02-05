Watson obit

Demary’s Ethelle Watson, a longtime resident of the Cottondale area, died Friday evening February 3rd at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. She was born on March 22nd, 1926 in Jackson County. She retired from Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida and was a longtime member of Sapp Community Church in Cottondale.

She is preceded in death by her parents William H. “Bose” Barfield and Ruby Broom Barfield, her husband James Edward Watson, three brothers and their wives W.H. “Buster” Barfield (Mildred), J.R. Barfield (Anne) and Charles Barfield (Joyce).

She is survived by one daughter Shirley Hall of Bainbridge, Georgia, four sons William “Chubby” (Carolyn) of Chipley, Florida, Fred (Kathy), John (Robin) both of Cottondale, Florida, and Danny (LeeAnne) of Waller, Texas. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters Edna Mae Creamer, Judy Davis (Paul), Frances Corbin (Delbert) and three brothers Lowell (Syvalene), Eddie (Legatha), Joseph “Bud” (Mavis) Barfield.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 6th at 11:00am at Sapp Community Church with Rev. Robert Simmons and Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 5th from 4-6 pm at Sapp Community Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.