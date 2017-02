The Chipley Tigers celebrated Senior Night on Friday, and hosted the Graceville Tigers in boys basketball. Graceville won the game 54-50.

Scoring for Graceville were: D. White 30, C. Jones 2, C.J. Smith 10, C. Williams 3, S. Wesley 3, E. Peterson 6.

Scoring for Chipley were: R. Spencer 2, T. Thurman 3, F. Woods 2, A. Sims 10, G. Rowell 5, K. Dean 18, E. Staten 2, B. Patrick 8.