VHS basketball

On Friday night a large crowd of basketball fans and supporters of Vernon High School’s youth gathered at the Vernon gymnasium to show their appreciation to the Yellow Jacket seniors as they played the South Walton Seahawks on Senior Night. Vernon’s five senior players, William Jordan, Chase Proctor, Tylon Tolbert, Bryson Potter and Ethan Register made up the starting line-up and began Vernon’s 62-51 win over South Walton. Matt Isenhoff and Tylon Tolbert led Vernon in scoring with 19 points each; William Jordan scored 9 points; Bryson Potter added 6 points and a crowd pleasing blocked shot near the end of the game; Jamar Massaline scored 4 points; Trent Hammack scored 3 points; and Canaan McDonald rounded out the scoring with 2 points.

With the win Vernon ended its regular season with a record of 18-6.

Next Tuesday Vernon will be in action against the Sneads Pirates in round one of the District Tournament at Sneads.