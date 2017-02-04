Student Council sponsors “Month of Gratitude” for deployed troops

The Chipley High School Student Council sponsored a “Month of Gratitude” care package drive for deployed troops during November, 2016. Combined, all classes donated 4, 059 items to help create care packages.

The Sophomore Class donated 62 items; the Junior Class donated 249 items; the Freshman Class donated 1, 636 items; and the Senior Class topped all by donating 2,112 items.

In addition to the items, students wrote close to 200 thank-you notes to express their gratitude for the troops’ service to our country. These items and thank-you notes were then shipped to “Project Gratitude” for processing into individual care packages.