Pipkin obit

Vernell ‘Nell’ Gertrude Watkins Pipkin born June 25, 1922 in Washington County, Florida to Effar and Vicie Watkins, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, FL. Mrs. Pipkin was a lifetime resident of Holmes County, a homemaker, and owner of West End Grocery and Laundromat for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Effar Clyde Watkins and Vicie Boyette Watkins; her ex-husband, James Charlie Pipkin and son-in-law Malcolm ‘Mac’ Baldwin.

Survivors include two sons, James Kenneth Pipkin and wife Gloria Treadwell Pipkin of Lynn Haven, FL and Charles Pipkin of High Springs, FL; three daughters, Gwen Wells of Marianna, FL, Carol Baldwin of Starke, FL and Martha Nell Mefford and husband Gene Mefford of Colcord, OK; former son-in-law, James Wells of Bonifay, FL; former daughter-in-law, Nancy Watson of Alachua, FL; five grandchildren, James H. ‘Jamie’ Wells and wife Polly of Bonifay, FL and Troy Wells of Bonifay, FL, Joseph ‘Joey’ Wells of Panama City, FL, Philip W. Pipkin of Lynn Haven, FL and Allison Pipkin and fiancé Peter Johnson of Alpharetta, GA; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren and numerous step-great grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church with services starting at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 4, 2017 with Reverend Ike Steverson officiating. Burial will follow at the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Serving as pallbearers will be: Jamie Wells, Joey Wells, Troy Wells, Philip W. Pipkin, Peter Johnson and Randall Davis.