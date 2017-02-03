VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets traveled to Niceville Thursday night to face the Rocky Bayou Knights. Behind a 32 point fourth quarter the Jackets won for the 17th time this season defeating the Knights 58-34. William Jordan led Vernon in scoring with 14 points; Matt Isenhoff and Tylon Tolbert scored 13 points each; Trent Hammack added 6 points; Bryson Potter scored 5 points; Jacob Carroll scored 3 points and Maurice Hargrove and Jamar Massaline scored 2 points each.

Vernon will be at home Friday night for the final game of the regular season when they face the South Walton Seahawks. During Friday night’s game the senior members of the Yellow Jackets’ team will be recognized. Coach Thomas Register encourages the community to come and show their support to these young men. Coach Register stated “These seniors are leaders of a group of young men who have become the first Vernon basketball team in several years to have back to back winning seasons. They have also been leaders of a group of young men who last year made it to the Sweet Sixteen. They are also examples to our younger players of what hard work, determination and good citizenship bring you.”

Vernon’s Junior Varsity also faced Rocky Bayou’s junior varsity Thursday night and won their sixth consecutive game defeating the Knights 36-13. Scoring for Vernon were Nathan Harcus and Shamar Hill with 8 points each; Christian Proctor with 7 points; Shyron Green, Daevon Foreman and Garrett Coleman with 3 points each; and Ty Isenhoff and Deonte Malley with 2 points each.