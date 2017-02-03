Mills obit

Exie M. Mills, age 77 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Exie was born on October 11, 1939 in Wausau, Florida to the late Buck and Nettie (Finch) Pettis. She was a lifelong resident of the Panhandle and was a member of Wausau Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: H.T. Brock and Clyde Mills; several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her two sons: Travis Brock Sr. and wife Beverly of Vernon, FL, Richard Brock and wife Kathy of Vernon, FL; two daughters: Deanna Brock of Illinois, Rhonda Romero and husband Fred of Illinois; five brothers: Howard Owens and wife Marlene of Grand Ridge, FL, Ray Pettis of Texas, T.D. Pettis and wife Edna of Wausau, FL, N.B. Pettis and wife Louise of Wausau, FL, A.D. Pettis and wife Ann of Wausau, FL; two sisters: Lottie Glass and husband Ken of Lynn Haven, FL, Vita Steverson and husband Charles of Bonifay, FL; nine grandchildren: Travis Brock Jr., Jonathan Brock, Amanda Scott, Richard Brock Jr., Alicia Brock, Seth Schsweine, Noah Romero, Jared Romero, Tara Romero; eleven great grandchildren: Kaleb Brock, Jaden Brock, Hight Brock, Chevy Brock, Cami Brock, Lexie Scott, Julia Brock, Emilia Brock, Ethan Brock, Ethan Brock, Aden Brock, Rick Brock III.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns and Rev. Danny Jackson officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Gap Pond Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Friday, February 3, 2017 at Wausau Assembly of God.