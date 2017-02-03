Dunn votes again to protect gun rights

House-passed Measure Bars Social Security Administration from Stopping Gun Purchases

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) voted in favor of H.J. Res. 40, “Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Social Security Administration relating to Implementation of the NICS Improvement.” The House used the Congressional Review Act to overturn the Social Security Administration National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) rule, which would have increased scrutiny on up to 4.2 million law-abiding disabled Americans trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

“This unconstitutional rule was hastily pushed through by the Obama Administration during his final days in office as a last ditch effort to further restrict law-abiding gun owners. It unfairly targets disabled Americans who receive help managing their finances, such as the veteran whose wife handles his financial affairs because of the devastating injuries he sustained while serving our country. Discrimination in any form is unacceptable and today we took action to roll back this harmful regulation,” said Dr. Dunn. “Since when does the SSA have the authority to deny law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights, or any rights, because of a disability?”

The Social Security Administration NICS rule was proposed by President Obama in the final days of his administration and has been widely criticized by Second Amendment rights organizations and advocates for those with disabilities.