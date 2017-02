The Chipley Tigers hosted Blountstown in boys basketball on Thursday. Blountstown won a close game, 57-56.

Scoring for Blountstown were: K. Bess 3, J. Howard 10, D. Washington 8, M. Garret 25, A. Buggs 3, J.T. Richards 6, N. Hunter 2.

Scoring for Chipley were D. Bouton 8, T. Thurman 4, A. Sims 21, G. Rowell 8, K. Dean 9, B. Patrick 6.