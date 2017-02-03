Miss Victoria Elizabeth Bush, 10, precious child of God, left this earthly life on January 31, 2017.

Victoria was born with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare terminal illness. Even though it diminished her body it never took her joy. Victoria enjoyed being a part of the Special Blessing Sunday School Class at Eastside Baptist Church and was a delight and joy to her parents. They were blessed and honored to be her parents. Victoria was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

Victoria is survived by her parents, Joe and Tammy Bush; grandparents, Gerald and Linda Miller, Sharon Bush; brothers, William, Joseph III, Benjamin, Trenton, Remington, Walker and Caydence; sisters, Rebekah and husband, Jason, Melissa and husband, Michael and Zoë

Pallbearers will be Sam Holt, William Slay, Benjamin Slay and Joseph Bush III. Honorary pallbearers are Trenton, Remington and Walker.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Covenant Hospice for their devotion and care of our precious angel. The family would also like to send a special thank you to her dedicated teachers and caregivers at Eastside Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. John Rollyson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. at Sand Hills Cemetery, 306 Spikes Rd., Sand Hills, Fl with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Victoria to the M.P.S. Society, P.O. box 14686, Durham, NC 27709 or online at www.mpssociety.org for further research and programs to find a cure for Sanfilippo Syndrome and other mucopolysaccharidosis disease.