Workshop set on managing private lands to improve wild turkey habitat

The public is invited to a Breakfast on the Back Forty workshop on Thursday, Feb. 23, in Okaloosa County about how to improve wild turkey habitat on private lands.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), along with the Florida Forest Service, National Wild Turkey Federation, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and Yellow River Soil and Water Conservation District, is sponsoring the workshop.

Featured workshop topics include an overview of turkey biology and management, timber management and prescribed burning for improving turkey habitat, food plot management and cost-share programs.

The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to noon CST, and will be held 1 mile south of Highway 85 N. on Ludlum Road, east of the town of Laurel Hill. The workshop will be an outdoor field tour, so it is recommended participants wear appropriate clothing and footwear. In the event of rain, the workshop will be rescheduled.

Breakfast will be provided free of charge, but pre-registration must be complete by Feb. 16. To pre-register for the workshop, contact Billie Clayton at 850-767-3634.

For information on the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program, visit MyFWC.com/LAP. There, you can watch a video on “Private landowners conserving Florida wildlife,” that features north Florida landowners restoring longleaf pine and wiregrass habitat and seeing wildlife on their lands, including wild turkey.