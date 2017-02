Clint Pate, chairman of the Jackson County Republican party, was re-elected Assistant Secretary of the Republican Party of Florida during the party annual meeting Jan. 14 in Orlando. Pate, was elected to his third, two year term.

Jim Peacock, Jackson County State Committeeman, was re-elected as Congressional District 2 chairman. Peacock, was elected to his second, two year term. CD 2 includes 19 counties.

Both Pate and Peacock are Jackson County Commissioners.