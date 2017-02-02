David Ham, age 67, of Newman, GA passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by family.

Mr. Ham was born April 28, 1949 in Inwood, FL to the late James Ham and Stella Ham.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Cross Ham; children, Dawn Rice, Amy Rowell, Emma Ham, David J. Ham and Carol Lynn Ham. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two sisters Charlotte Lott and Ginger Winget.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Inwood Baptist Church in Grand Ridge. Interment will follow in Carpenter Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.