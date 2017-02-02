Greater Vision in Bonifay on Thursday

Greater Vision will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church in Bonifay on Thursday, February 2, beginning at 6:30PM. The church is located at 595 Son In Law Road in Bonifay. A love offering will be taken.

For a quarter of a century, Greater Vision has inspired audiences with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the gospel. They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music, and have become the most awarded trio in the history of Gospel music.

The vocals and rich harmony Greater Vision has become recognized for are the result of the blending of three unique and versatile vocalists. Gerald Wolfe, the group’s founder, sings the lead and serves as emcee. Prolific songwriter, Rodney Griffin, handles the baritone part for the trio, while Chris Allman, also a prolific writer, sings the tenor.

The Singing News Magazine and the Southern Gospel Music Association have named Greater Vision Gospel Music’s Favorite Trio. They have also received numerous honors for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Additionally, Rodney Griffin has been named Songwriter of the Year every year since 1998, as well as being named Favorite Baritone multiple times. Gerald Wolfe has been named Favorite Male Vocalist seven times.

Everyone is invited to attend this special evening.