The Chipley Lady Tigers lost to South Walton 52-21 in the district playoffs in Chipley Tuesday night.

Scoring for South Walton were: H. Slable 3, G. Arc 10, G. Barksdale 2, D. Beard 2, A. Collins 4, C. Rowland 2, R. Coble 8, S. Slable 19, G. Neville 2.

Scoring for Chipley were O. Massaline 2, K. Hinote 4, K. Bell 2, M. Killing 4, G. Mathews 2, V. Fowler 3, A. Jackson 4.

Baker defeated Jay 56-40 on Tuesday, and will play South Walton in Chipley on Thursday night.