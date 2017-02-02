FWC plans prescribed burn on Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area in Santa Rosa County.

The prescribed burn is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, weather permitting. It will be done as a cooperative effort between the FWC and Eglin Air Force Base, with the burn covering about 3,000 acres on the WMA and 1,000 acres on the base.

The prescribed burn is expected to last for one day. The public should expect to see smoke from the fire throughout the weekend.

Prescribed burning is a safe way to apply natural processes, ensure ecosystem health and reduce the threat of wildfire. Ecologically responsible prescribed burns help improve habitat for fish, waterfowl, wading birds and other wildlife populations. Fish and wildlife species found on Escribano Point WMA include bald eagle, osprey, red-shouldered hawk, wild turkey, wood duck, common loon, little blue heron, black bass, bream, bobcat, marsh rabbit and white-tailed deer.

For more information regarding the prescribed burn, contact Fred Robinette at 850-819-9532.