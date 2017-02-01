VHS basketball

Vernon’s Yellow Jackets bounced back Tuesday night from last week’s loss to Graceville with a 56-31 win over the Bozeman Bucks. The Jackets’ record for the season now stands at 16-6. Trent Hammack, Canaan McDonald and Tylon Tolbert led Vernon in scoring with 9 points each. Maurice Hargrove, Matt Isenhoff, Jamar Massaline and Bryson Potter each scored 6 points; Kayleb Shaw scored 4 points and Ethan Register finished the scoring with 1 point.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Thursday night when they travel to play Rocky Bayou Christian School.

On Friday night Vernon will host South Walton in the final game of the regular season when they will have a special recognition of the senior members on the team.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity was also victorious Tuesday night, winning their fifth consecutive game, beating Bozeman 52-27. Christian Proctor led Vernon with 14 points; Shamar Hill scored 11 points; Garrett Coleman scored 7 points; Cameron Mickeny scored 5 points; Ty Isenhoff and Deondre Malley scored 4 points each; Gabrlele Cook scored 3 points Shyron Green and Nathan Harcus scored 2 points each.