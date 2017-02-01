Kelly obit

Marilyn J. Kelly, 83, born May 17, 1933 in Mattoon ILL., died January 30, 2017 in Marianna, FL.

A long time resident of Orlando, FL. Mrs. Kelly has resided in Jackson County since 2008. She was a housewife and a longtime active member as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a graduate of Winter Park High.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Kelly, Jr.; parents, George B. and Mildred Higgens Crum, sister, Shirley C. Cheek; Brother, George Lee Crum all of Orlando, FL.

Survivors include, daughter, Karen D. Register and husband Joseph from Cottondale, FL.; son, Jeffery K. Kelly (Texas), grandson, Jospeh T. Regester and wife Kate of Hudson, FL., Ayla Kelly Cov., Washington, Amber Kelly (Texas). Several great-grand children.

Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Woodlawn Cemetery Rd. Gotha, FL. with Lorenzo Cates officiating.

Local arrangements were handled by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.