Hodge obit

Mrs. Helen Jane Barton Hodge, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 30, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 17, 1939 in Opp, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her father, John Alton Barton; her mother and daddy, Mary Lucille Holloway Price and Arthur Lee Price; a son, Tim Hodge; two brothers, James Price and Johnny Barton; two sisters, May Barton and Lou Barton.

Mrs. Hodge is survived by her husband of 61 years, Earnest Hodge of Bonifay, FL; a daughter, Pamela Wolfley and husband Pete of Bonifay, FL; a son, John Hodge and wife Chrystal of Avon Park, FL; two sisters, Virginia Carroll and husband Marshall and Carolyn Ward both of Lake Wales, FL; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Mt. Zion Independent Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Boroughs and Rev. Norman Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Thursday at Mt. Zion Independent Baptist Church.